Market Selloff Intensifies, NASDAQ Down Over 3%

The weak consumer confidence number just sent the market on another violent leg down.



This is only adding to two news events already rocking markets. Overnight, a key leading indicator on the Chinese economy disappointed. And Europe continues to worry about the expiration an ECB liquidity facility on July 1, and that is crushing the continent’s banks.

The NASDAQ is down nearly 3%. The Dow is off 2.5%.

NASDAQ 1-day:

Stay tuned. Strap in..

