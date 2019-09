So much for that big crash!



Whereas at one point, the big markets were down some 2.2%, now the big indices are down less than 1%.

The NASDAQ is off just 0.3%.

News that the Troika will likely approve the next tranche of Greek aid (pushing back the drop-dead date by a little) helped turn around sentiment a bit this morning.

