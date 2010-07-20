Market Selling Accelerates, Gold Breaks Yesterday's Lows

The selling we saw yesterday after the close is starting to accelerate, as US indices are now pointing down around 1% across the board. S&P futures are 14 points below fair value.



Meanwhile gold, which we noted started falling around 5:00 AM this morning, continues to sell, and has broken below yesterday’s lows.

Goldman earnings are imminent, so that could throw a wrench into everything.

