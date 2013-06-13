Market Sell-Off Gets Worse

Stocks are trading right at their lows of the day (as they have been pretty much all day long).



Right now, the S&P 500 is trading at 1612, down 0.8%.

The Dow is off 120 points, trading right at 15,000, also down 0.8% on the day.

Meanwhile, after a morning of ups and downs, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury is 4 basis points higher to 2.22%, at its high of the day.

Gold is trending lower and is currently trading at $1386 an ounce (up 0.7%), while oil is trading at $95.85 a barrel, up 0.5%.

The dollar-yen exchange rate is heading lower – currently trading around ¥95.55 – but is up off its earlier lows of ¥95.13.

Given the lack of economic data releases in the U.S. today, concerns over Federal Reserve tapering remain the hot topic in the markets.

The chart below gives a look at today’s trading in S&P 500 futures. Not a great look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.