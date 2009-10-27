Market Roundup: Today Just Sucked

Today was just downright lousy. The dollar finally made some headway to gain after nearly 14-weeks of straight decline. Unfortunately, as the dollar gained, nearly every other sector was dragged down. A few tech stocks managed to stay afloat (Miocrosoft and Amazon showed killer relatives strenth), while the financial sector and consumer goods also took a hit.



And while there was a brief rally this morning, the major indexes ended up closing with the Dow down 104 points at 9867, the NASDAQ down 12 points at 2141, and the S&P500 down 12 points to 1066.

Stocks in particular that took a beating include Bank of America (BAC), FiberTower Corporation (FTWR), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI), and Stillwater Mining Co. (SWC).

