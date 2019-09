All day the market has been very inactive. About as exciting as watching linoleum curl.

The Dow, NASDAQ, and S&P 500 are all about break even, despite a bit of a bearish tone earlier in the morning.

Oil is up $0.68 to $74.43 a barrel.

Gold falls $4.70 to $1072.50 an ounce. Silver is down $0.17 to $15.27.

