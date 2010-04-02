By The Numbers: Here's Who Won Big Since The February 8th Market Low

Vince Veneziani, Gregory White
February 8, 2010 saw the beginning of a market run which has seen the S&P’s value rise 9.34%

But the S&P has not been the only beneficiary of the market upturn.

We’ve outlined the winners across different asset classes, and some of the losers as well.

Note: All prices/numbers shown reflective of last price at close on March 26th, 2010.

Commodities: Gold $1107.50 Per Ounce +4.2%

Source: Bloomberg

Commodities: Palladium $455.30 An Ounce +10%

Source: Bloomberg

Commodities: Lumber $290 +8%

Source: Bloomberg

Commodities Loser: Sugar $17 -36%

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks: Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF) +75.82%

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks: Millipore Corporation (MIL) +54.52%

Source: Google Finance

Stocks: American International Group Inc (AIG) +54.38%

Source: Google Finance

Stocks Loser: H&R Block (HRB) -15.65%

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Currencies: Australian Dollar vs. U.S. Dollar (AUDUSD) Gains 5.26%

Source: Google Finance

Currencies: Canadian Dollar vs. U.S. Dollar (CADUSD) Gains 4.34%

Source: Google Finance

Currencies: South African Rand vs. U.S. Dollar (ZARUSD) Gains 4.02%

Source: Google Finance

Currency Loser: Great British Pound vs. U.S. Dollar (GBPUSD) Loses 4.38%

Source: Google Finance

