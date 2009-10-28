Zombie Market Marches Toward Halloween Cold, Dead, and Lifeless

The market was up and down today, starting with an upward trend and growing dollar until around 10am, it all hit the fan.



Most of the indexes were down for the day, with the S&P500 ultimately ending down at 1063. The Dow fared a bit better, closing up 0.12% at 9880. NASDAQ took a hit, ending down 2115.

Gains were made in oil and energy related industries, with big names like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) up a few percentage points. Not everyone was able to go green (in terms of gains and losses, of course): Valero (VLO) was down 0.88 and Corning Incorporated (GLW) took a 0.41 hit.

Tech was a mixed bag as well. Companies like Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) gained while giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) fell by about half a percentage point each.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar and Australian dollar fell whilst the British pound rallied

The financials were essentially down across the board. Credit card companies like Visa (V) and American Express (AXP) gained and interestingly, Signature Bank (SBNY) had no trouble gaining nearly 5%.

Healthcare also gained as a whole, with companies like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Futura Medical (FUM) making moves upward. Aerospace and defence, however, took a beating, ending mostly in the red for the day.

