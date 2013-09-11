Obama's Syria Speech Just Made Markets Jump All Around The World

Joe Weisenthal

Barack Obama just gave a speech on Syria wherein he laid out the need to strike.

But when he said he’s asked Congress to postpone the vote while a diplomatic solution could be worked out markets around the world jumped.

Check out the Nikkei.

Screen Shot 2013 09 10 at 9.16.40 PMNikkei

And here’s some key currencies.

We’ll have more market quotes and charts in a moment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.