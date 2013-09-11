Obama's Syria Speech Just Made Markets Jump All Around The World

Barack Obama just gave a speech on Syria wherein he laid out the need to strike.
But when he said he’s asked Congress to postpone the vote while a diplomatic solution could be worked out markets around the world jumped.
Check out the Nikkei.
And here’s some key currencies.
Dollar-#yen, #AUD & #euro enter positive territory in Asia trade after Obama pushes ahead with diplomatic solution: pic.twitter.com/uPkyWMvxpC
— CNBCWorld (@CNBCWorld) September 11, 2013
We’ll have more market quotes and charts in a moment.
