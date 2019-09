The jobs report is out.

It’s mediocre. The unemployment rate stayed at 6.7% and average hourly earnings actually fell.

The 192K new jobs that were reported were slightly below expectations.

But markets are up a tad, perhaps on the news that there’s no immediate pressure on the Fed to tighten.

Here’s the full report >

