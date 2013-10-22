GOLD AND BONDS SURGING AFTER JOBS REPORT

The jobs report was just released, and nonfarm payroll creation was well below consensus.

Gold, bonds, and S&P 500 futures are all trading higher.

The yellow metal is trading at $US1334 an ounce, up 1.4%.

S&P 500 futures are trading at 1742.5, up 0.2%.

10-year U.S. Treasury futures are up 0.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is 7 basis points below yesterday’s close at 2.53%, while the dollar is sliding fast against the euro and the yen.

The charts below show the reactions of various markets to the release.

Click here to refresh for the latest updates »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.