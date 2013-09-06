Stocks Are Loving The Bad Jobs Report

The August jobs report is out and it’s a miss.
Bonds are rallying, causing interest rates to fall. The 10-year yield is now at 2.89%
Interestingly, stock market futures are also up.
- Dow futures are up 75 points.
- S&P futures are up 9 points.
- Nasdaq futures are up 14 points.
Futures had been climbing for the last two hours and they accelerated just before the 8:30 a.m. release.
Here’s the chart via FinViz.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.