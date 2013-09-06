Stocks Are Loving The Bad Jobs Report

The August jobs report is out and it’s a miss.

Bonds are rallying, causing interest rates to fall. The 10-year yield is now at 2.89%

Interestingly, stock market futures are also up.

Dow futures are up 75 points.

S&P futures are up 9 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 14 points.

Futures had been climbing for the last two hours and they accelerated just before the 8:30 a.m. release.

Here’s the chart via FinViz.

