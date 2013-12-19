STOCKS EXPLODE AFTER FED ANNOUNCEMENT

The Fed announced a taperand stocks are spiking.
The Dow is up 275 points and the S&P 500 is up 28 points.
Gold is basically unchanged and bonds are now higher, with the yield on the 10-year at 2.89% (up 5 basis points from yesterday’s close).
The Fed will taper its asset purchasing program to a monthly rate of $US75 billion from the current $US85 billion pace, the FOMC just announced.
Click here for our full breakdown of the Fed’s surprise decision »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.