Here's What The Market Is REALLY Saying About China Today

The story of the day is BHP’s warning about Chinese iron ore demand being flat.Not surprisingly, a group of stocks that’s dependent on China for industrial sales is getting hit



Caterpillar -2.3%

Deere -1.18%

But there’s another group of China-leveraged stocks that’s behaving differently:

Tiffany +7%

Yum Brands +.46%

Nike +0.5%

So for today it’s out with industrials and in with consumers.

Short iron ore/long Air Jordans.

See also: BHP's big warning on Chinese iron ore demand >







