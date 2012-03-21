Here's What The Market Is REALLY Saying About China Today

Joe Weisenthal
nike china

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The story of the day is BHP’s warning about Chinese iron ore demand being flat.Not surprisingly, a group of stocks that’s dependent on China for industrial sales is getting hit

  • Caterpillar -2.3%
  • Deere -1.18%

But there’s another group of China-leveraged stocks that’s behaving differently:

  • Tiffany +7%
  • Yum Brands +.46%
  • Nike +0.5%

So for today it’s out with industrials and in with consumers.

Short iron ore/long Air Jordans.

See also: BHP’s big warning on Chinese iron ore demand >


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.