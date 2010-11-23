Market Reaction To Korean Attack Is Currently Limited To Asia

The sell-off following a North Korean artillery attack has been muted.



Nomura’s Alastair Newton said the market reaction is currently limited to Asia alone, according to CNBC-TV18.

Asian markets including Seoul were down before the attack occurred, weighed down by concerns over Irish debt and the Wall

Street insider trading investigation.

India’s Sensex was down 600 points after the atttack, but recovered 300 points by the close.

All Asian markets ended down except for the Nikkei. US futures point to a lower opening.

Here’s what you need to know about the South Korean economy >

