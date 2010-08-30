Stocks Usually Rally After Treasury Yields Plunge

Past performance relationships aren’t guaranteed to play out in the future, but the stock market has, perhaps oddly, usually rallied following sharp bond market rallies as we’ve seen lately.



Barron’s:

The huge rally in the bond market and a drop in Treasury yields, now 2.65%, not that much above the S&P 500 dividend yield, suggest another recession is coming, and soon.

But going back to 1977, after the previous 14 bond-market rises of 10% or more over four months, stock-market rallies ensued, according to a recent Bespoke Investment Group report. In the following one, three, six and 12 months, the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose in more than 75% of the rallies. “If bond-market rallies were indicative of future weakness, it wasn’t evident in the stock market,” BIG wrote.

A bond market’s pessimistic view on the economy isn’t necessarily bad news for stocks, given that relative values between different types of assets (ie. stock valuations vs. bond yields) matter.

In the past three years, investors have moved unprecedented amounts of money from stocks to bonds, according to the Investment Company Institute. Bull markets typically end after individual investors move massive amounts of money to stocks.

It won’t take much of a drop in bond prices to send lots of investors back to stocks. And the number of people who can sell stocks is diminishing. The number who might have to buy if the bond market reverses is rising.

This is yet another example of how one can have a bullish trading view on the market even within the framework of weak economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.