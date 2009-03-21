Market Rally Peters Out, Stocks End Down

Is this the end of the rally? Are we consolidating and building a base for the next leg up? Or maybe the market is looking for more confirmation of a rally before rallying further.



Bottom line is that you can pick your CNBC cliche, but mainly we just know that stocks — including the financials — are down.

The Dow dropped over 122.42 to 7,278.38. The S&P 500 fell to 768.54, a decline of 1.98% and the NASDAQ lost 1.77% to 1,457.27.

