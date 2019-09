Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Big-time rally happening.Dow up 150.



S&P up 1.5%.

Italy is up 2%.

Germany up 2.2%

Whats’ going on?

Half of it is probably Fiscal Cliff optimism (The Ben White Rally) and part of is is the two strong housing numbers we just got.

