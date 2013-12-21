This Is Turning Into Another Nice Stock Market Rally

Markets have taken off today after a big GDP report this morning.
The Dow is up almost 90 points and the S&P 500 is about 12 points higher.
According to the BEA’s third and final estimate, third quarter U.S. GDP grew 4.1% at an annualized rate. Economists were looking for a 3.6% print. Personal consumption growth also grew to 2.0% from the previous 1.4% estimate.
Even real final sales growth, often heralded as a more important figure, was revised up to 2.5% from last month’s tepid estimate of 1.9%.
