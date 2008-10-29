Market Rallies! (Obviously Hasn't Seen Housing Numbers)

With Japan up 6% and Hong Kong up 14%, it’s not surprising that the DOW is up a bit this morning. Those expecting the rally to continue should probably look at:



August’s hideous housing numbers

Consumer confidence, which came in at an astoundingly low 38% (vs. 61% last month and a 52% guesstimate).

See Also: August Housing Numbers Not Cause For Celebration

