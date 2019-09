Slightly down, slightly up, then equities tanked after seeing the latest consumer confidence numbers.

Dow: Down 74 points to 10,309.

NASDAQ: Down 25 points to 2217.

S&P 500: Down 10 points to 1098.

Oil continues to plunge, down 2% to $78.50.



