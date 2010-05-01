Market Slips After Rising Briefly, Dendreon Still Soaring

Vince Veneziani

Despite the GDP growth we’ve experienced here in the US, downgrades on Greek banks by Moody’s soured the mood quickly. After a brief spurt upward, the Dow fell and is currently down 45 points at 11,121.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is down 7.3% to $148 and Dendreon (DNDN)  – chart below -is still climbing after yesterday’s FDA-approval, currently up 8.5% to $54.48.

DNDN Chart Apr 30th

Photo: Google Finance

