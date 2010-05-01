Market Slips After Rising Briefly, Dendreon Still Soaring

Despite the GDP growth we’ve experienced here in the US, downgrades on Greek banks by Moody’s soured the mood quickly. After a brief spurt upward, the Dow fell and is currently down 45 points at 11,121.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is down 7.3% to $148 and Dendreon (DNDN) – chart below -is still climbing after yesterday’s FDA-approval, currently up 8.5% to $54.48.



Photo: Google Finance

