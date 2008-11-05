Market Pricing A Shock McCain Victory?

Might as well get this possibility out there. All week we’ve been hearing investors say that if McCain pulls off the upset, we might get some kind of monster rally, relief really. So with the market rallying hard today, is it possible that some smart (or dumb) money is betting on the upset? It seems unlikely, we know, but in the interest of turning no stone unturned, how likely do you think this is what’s going on? Put your thoughts in the comments.



