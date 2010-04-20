Market Powers Higher As Investors realise SEC's Case vs. Goldman Sachs Is Weak

As more information comes to light in the SEC vs. Goldman Sachs (GS), the case looks more and more porous. Actually, not just porous but partisan.



We can’t help but wonder whether this has something to do with the fact that the market has totally reversed itself, overcoming earlier losses, as traders realise that this case probably isn’t the end of the world.

Not only is the Dow up 50, but even Goldman Sachs itself is in the green, suggesting that at least for now, Friday’s panic is gone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.