Two Ominous Market Parallels To 2008

Joe Weisenthal
mirror

Photo: jessica @ flickr

Every once in a while, Nomura puts out a pack called “10 Things We Didn’t Know” looking at some under-the-radar charts.The latest from strategists Olgay Buyukkayali and Anton Kudlay includes some slightly disturbing parallels to 2008.

Obviously, the newsflow has been pretty similar to 2008: You hear talk about liquidity crises, emergency meetings, systemic collapse, bank runs and all that.

But Buyukkayali and Kudlay have spotted some interesting market similarities as well.

For market wisdom...

Check out this big overview of the markets today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.