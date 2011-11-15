Two Ominous Market Parallels To 2008

Photo: jessica @ flickr

Every once in a while, Nomura puts out a pack called “10 Things We Didn’t Know” looking at some under-the-radar charts.The latest from strategists Olgay Buyukkayali and Anton Kudlay includes some slightly disturbing parallels to 2008.



Obviously, the newsflow has been pretty similar to 2008: You hear talk about liquidity crises, emergency meetings, systemic collapse, bank runs and all that.

But Buyukkayali and Kudlay have spotted some interesting market similarities as well.

