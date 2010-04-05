Have Markets Now Completely Dismissed The Possibility Of A Chinese Hard Landing?

There’s certainly a lot of talk still about a possible real estate bubble in China, but at this point, there’s basically no evidence that anyone is concerned with the possibility that said bubble will burst.



But at this point, with copper surging day in and day out, the market seems to have no concerns whatsoever that Chinese demand will even stutter a little, as MineWeb points out.

Other measures of Chinese import demand, like the Australian dollar, have come off very nicely from their lows.

The truth is, saying the markets are ignoring any Chinese concerns is a narrow of saying a broader truth, which is that the markets aren’t concerned about much of anything anymore. Sure, Greek spreads continue to widen a bit, and there was just a bomb attack in Pakistan… but it doesn’t matter.

Seemingly nothing can slow us down right now.

Giddy up!

