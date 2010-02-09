Market Opens Weak: Dow Down 55 Points, Commodities Up

The Dow is currently down 55 points, with the NASDAQ and S&P down a few points as well.

Commodities are generally up. Grains are performing well, as well as meats. Softs, stocks, and metals are mixed.

Oil is up $0.36 to $71.55 a barrel.

Gold is back on the rise, up to $1066/ounce after rising $13.40. Silver is up $0..25 to $15.08/ounce.



