GREAT NEWS: US Markets Are Flat

UPDATE:Markets are struggling to find direction in early trading.
The Dow is down 30 points
The S&P is flat.
The Nasdaq is up 10 points.
EARLIER:
US stock markets are flat, a major improvement off of the lows implied by earlier futures trading.
The Dow is down 10 points
The S&P is up 2 points.
The Nasdaq is up 5 points.
Sentiment has improved significantly from earlier this morning. The 10-yr Treasury yield has climbed back to 1.74% after seeing 1.68% an hour ago.
