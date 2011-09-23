GREAT NEWS: US Markets Are Flat

Photo: AP

UPDATE:Markets are struggling to find direction in early trading.



The Dow is down 30 points

The S&P is flat.

The Nasdaq is up 10 points.

EARLIER:

US stock markets are flat, a major improvement off of the lows implied by earlier futures trading.

The Dow is down 10 points

The S&P is up 2 points.

The Nasdaq is up 5 points.

Sentiment has improved significantly from earlier this morning. The 10-yr Treasury yield has climbed back to 1.74% after seeing 1.68% an hour ago.

