The weekend is over and markets are mostly moving lower.

Japan is off 0.9%. Australia is down 0.1%. With the exception of the Down, U.S. futures were off. Gold is down 0.3%.

Bitcoin is at $US1,015.

We’ve got another big week of econ data, starting with factory orders Monday.

