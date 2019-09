Japan’s Nikkei index opened higher Monday morning after the country reported larger-than expected-orders for core machines ahead of a recent sales tax increase.

Receipts jumped 19.1% month-over-month well above forecasts for 5.8%.

The Nikkei opened up 0.2%.

Korea’s Kospi index was down 0.5%.

