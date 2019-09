The weekend is over and markets are up.

The Nikkei opened 0.5% higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 was up 0.3%. Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4%.

U.S. futures were going nowhere.

Brent crude futures were above $US115 for the first time in a year.

We’ve got a major week in economics coming up, click here to read our preview »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.