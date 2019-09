So let’s see.



Industrial production and capacity utilization were weak. Core PPI was much hotter than expected, and new home sales spiked, which isn’t even necessarily good news.

So naturally stocks are higher across the board. The NASDAQ is up 0.5%, and once again discretionaries are sharply outperforming staples.

