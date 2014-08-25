The Weekend Is Over And Markets Are Going Nowhere

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Umar Akmal during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014.
The weekend is over and markets are mostly going nowhere — in one big case, literally.
Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.3%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat.
Korea’s Kospi was down 0.1%.
Chicago’s CME/Globex suspended futures trading until 10 p.m. Eastern due to a technical glitch on its exchange.
We are going to get deluged with economic data this week. Click here for the preview from BI’s Sam Ro »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.