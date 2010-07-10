Wait, Was The Stock Market's Fall Simply A Reaction To The Oil Spill?

Just curious: was the swoon in the stock market just a function of the oil spill?



Note that the peak came just after the April 20th oil spill. And considering that it took several days for people to catch on that this was A BIG DEAL, would make sense.

And now the market is rebounding, and there are reports that on Monday the well could be capped.

What, you thought this fall had something to do with double-dip fears?

