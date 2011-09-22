MARKET NOW DIVING: Dow Off 150 After Fed Announcement, Yields Plunging

Joe Weisenthal

After taking

traders, stock market

a  few minutes to adjust to the announcement, the market is moving negatively.The Dow is off 151.

The S&P 500 is off 18 points.

Yields long bonds are hitting their lowest levels in history.

The dollar is rallying.

One thing to note is that some expected up to $500 billion in twisting. We only got $400 billion.

The market demands more twist!

