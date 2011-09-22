MARKET NOW DIVING: Dow Off 150 After Fed Announcement, Yields Plunging

After taking
Photo: AP
a few minutes to adjust to the announcement, the market is moving negatively.The Dow is off 151.
The S&P 500 is off 18 points.
Yields long bonds are hitting their lowest levels in history.
The dollar is rallying.
One thing to note is that some expected up to $500 billion in twisting. We only got $400 billion.
The market demands more twist!
