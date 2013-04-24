6 Famous Tweets That Moved Markets

Rob Wile

Today, a hacker-produced Tweet from AP about an attack on the White House sent stocks crashing. 

We went back and picked out other examples of “news” flashes on Twitter causing instant market reaction.

Just recently, Josh Brown’s live Tweet-porting from a Jeff Gundlach luncheon caused Chipotle shares to plummet. Here’s the Tweet:

And here’s the result:

josh brown tweet

Bill Gross and PIMCO probably deserve their own separate post on this theme. Here’s a selection:

Which caused this to happen to Portuguese yields:

BloombergGross also famously Tweeted he believed QE-3 would be revealed at the 2011 Jackson Hole conference.

That Tweet has since been deleted. But here’s what it did to markets:

Yahoo 

Last fall, portfolio manager Leo Isaak Tweeted from the middle of a David Einhorn presentation that the Greenlight Capital chief was short iron ore:

isaak tweets

We can’t say for sure, but this is what ArcelorMittal trading looked like just afterward:

mt

A fake Tweet from Muddy Waters head Carson Block in January caused a company called Audience Inc. to plunge 25% in a matter of moments; it ended the day down 4%:

adnc

Did we miss any?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.