Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, September 10

Major economic announcements on Monday will be focused in Asia, with Japan reporting its second quarter GDP final reading.Chinese trade data are also expected at some time on Sunday evening or Monday morning.



New Zealand starts things off at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday evening with manufacturing activity. There is no consensus for the second quarter report, which previously logged a 0.7 per cent gain.

Japanese second quarter GDP follows at 7:50 p.m. with expectations for second quarter growth to be revised 40 basis points down to a 1.0 per cent advance.

Australian home loans hit at 9:30 p.m. Economists forecast loans were flat in July, following a 1.3 per cent increase in June.

Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning, when Japanese consumer confidence data is released. Consensus is for the index to fall 30 basis points to 39.4 in August.

At 2:30 a.m., the Bank of France will release a business sentiment report. The index is forecast to decline from 90 to 89 this August.

French industrial production follows at 2:45 a.m. with expectations for a 0.5 per cent contraction in July.

Turkish GDP hits at 3:00 a.m. Consensus is for a 3.1 per cent gain year-on-year in the second quarter.

Swedish industrial production is out at 3:30 a.m., with expectations for a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent in July.

Italy’s final reading of second quarter GDP follows at 4:00 a.m. Economists forecast it to show a 2.5 per cent year-on-year decline.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 3:00 p.m. with the July reading of consumer credit. Expectations are for a credit to advance $9.55 billion during the month.

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

