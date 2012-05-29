Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Tuesday, May 29

The Children’s Parade during Norwegian National Day on May 17, 2012 in Oslo. The country will report unemployment figures on Tuesday.

Tuesday starts an incredibly busy week in the U.S. with Case-Shiller home prices and a manufacturing report out of the Dallas Federal Reserve. Internationally, markets will have unemployment readings in Japan and Norway, as well as inflation in Germany, to guide shares.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening with monthly unemployment figures. Expectations are for the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 4.5 per cent in April.

Australian home sales follow at 9:00 p.m. There is no consensus for the April report, which follows a 9.4 per cent sequential decline.

A reading of small business conditions in Japan hits at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

At 3:00 a.m. retail sales in Spain hit. There is no consensus for the April report.

Swedish consumer confidence is scheduled for 3:15 a.m. with forecasts for a decline in May to 2.5 from 4.7 earlier.

Norwegian unemployment follows at 4:00 a.m. Economists forecast the March jobless rate is steady at 3.2 per cent.

Retail sales in the U.K. will be released at 6:00 a.m. Consensus is for the CBI index to fall two points to -8 in May.

At 8:00 a.m. Germany will announce key inflation results for May. Economists anticipate CPI declined 0.1 per cent from a month earlier.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 9:00 a.m. with Case-Shiller March readings. Expectations are the main index to show a 2.7 per cent decline from a year earlier.

Consumer confidence and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing reports hit at 10:00 and 10:30 a.m. respectively. Consensus is for a slight increase in sentiment to 69.5, while manufacturing in the Southwest improves to 0 in May from -3.4 in April.

There are no major earnings announcements scheduled in the U.S. on Tuesday.

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

