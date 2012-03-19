Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, March 19, 2012

Photo: Wikimedia

Apple’s Monday morning conference call, Chinese property prices released over the weekend, and the NAHB housing index in the U.S. are the biggest market moving announcements for Monday.Here’s what you need to know.



February home prices in China fell in 45 of the 70 cities surveyed by the government. Three cities posted gains, while 22 cities were unchanged. This comes after Premiere Wen Jiabao’s press conference last week when he said home prices were far from a reasonable level and cautioned against relaxing curbs on the housing market.

Hong Kong announces its unemployment rate at 4:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Analysts expect the unemployment rate to tick higher to 3.30 per cent.

Attention then shifts to Europe at 5:00 a.m. ET, with the eurozone current account data for January.

Italy announces industrial orders for January at 5:00 a.m. ET as well. Economists expect industrial orders to fall 3.20 per cent month-over-month and 2.90 per cent year-over-year.

Finally, at 10 a.m. ET we have the NAHB housing market index for March. Consensus is for the index to rise marginally to 30.

Below, the major earnings announcement and industry news scheduled for the day.

Among the slew of economic news, we have major industry announcement. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and the company’s CFO Peter Oppenheimer will host a conference call at 6:00 a.m. PT to announce what the company is doing with its cash balance.

Harry Winston Diamond Corp (HWD) is expected to announce Q4 earnings of $0.18.

