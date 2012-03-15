Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, March 15, 2012

Photo: AP Images

It’s unemployment Thursday. There are few market moving announcements scheduled for the day. The biggest data points include Eurozone unemployment and jobless claims in the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



India starts things off at 1:30 a.m. ET when its central bank issues its interest rate decision. India’s wholesale prices came in higher than expected today and economists expect the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates steady.

Attention then shifts to Europe with eurozone employment data out at 6:00 a.m. ET. Greece also releases its employment report tomorrow.

At 8:30 a.m. ET attention shifts to the U.S. which reports jobless claims. Analysts expect a drop in jobless claims to 357,000 new claims.

Also out at 8:30 a.m. ET the Empire State manufacturing index for March and PPI data for February. Analysts expect general business conditions index to ease to 17.50 and PPI is expected to rise 0.5 per cent month-over-month.

Finally ,the Philadelphia Fed Survey for March will be out at 10 a.m. ET. Economists expect the general business conditions index to rise to 11.5.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): $0.85

KIT Digital Inc. (KITD): $0.15

Consensus estimate provided by Bloomberg.



