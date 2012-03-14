Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, March 14, 2012

Photo: mckaysavage via Flickr

Wednesday’s market moving announcements are focused on Asia and Europe. Major releases include Eurozone and India inflation figures.Here’s what you need to know.



South Korea starts things off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday by publishing its unemployment rate for February. Economists expect the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.2 per cent.

Next Japan reports January industrial production at 12:30 a.m. ET.

India wraps up major data points coming out of Asia by publishing monthly wholesale prices. India has been grappling with inflation for a while now, and analysts expect wholesale prices to rise 6.70 per cent year-over-year (YoY), from 6.55 per cent last month.

Moving to Europe, UK jobless claims data for February is due out at 5:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims to increase by 5,000.

Next up, eurozone industrial production and CPI data will be released at 6:00 a.m. ET. CPI is expected to rise 2.7 per cent YoY, and core CPI is expected to climb 1.6 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, industrial production is expected to fall 0.80 per cent YoY.

February import and export prices are the only major data point being released in the U.S.. Analysts expect import prices to increase 0.3 per cent month-over-month (mum) and import prices to gain 0.6 per cent mum when data is released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

FXCM Inc (FXCM): $0.17

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA): $0.47

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA): -$0.15

Guess? Inc. (GES): $1.05

Consensus estimate provided by Bloomberg.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.