Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, March 12, 2012

Monday kicks off another busy week with market moving announcements primarily overseas. Major releases are scheduled for Germany, Japan, and Denmark.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:50 p.m. EST on Sunday evening with a reading of January machinery orders. Economists predict orders will increase 2.3 per cent from last month.

At 12:01 a.m. EST on Monday morning, employment confidence in the United Kingdom wil be released. The Lloyds Employment Confidence last registered at -73. There is no consensus ahead of the release.

Japanese consumer confidence follows at 1:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for a 50 basis point increase in February, to 40.5.

Announcements go quiet until a reading of German whole sale prices at 3:00 a.m. EST. Prices are seen increasing 1.0 per cent in February, slightly slower than the 1.2 per cent gain one month earlier.

Danish consumer prices follow at 4:00 a.m. EST. Economists polled by Bloomberg project a month-on-month increase of 1.2 per cent in February.

At 5:00 a.m. EST a final reading of fourth quarter Italian GDP will be released. Economists expect the closely watched metric will remain unchanged from earlier estimates of a 0.5 per cent contraction.

Portuguese consumer prices follow at 6:00 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to show a 0.2 per cent increase in February.

Attention shifts to North America at 12:30 p.m. EST when the Bank of Canada’s Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem will speak in Sao Paulo.

Closing out the day at 2:00 p.m. is a report out of the U.S. Treasury Department on monthly outlays. Expectations for the February reading are for the country to run a $229.0 billion deficit.

Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.29

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE): -$0.17

GeoEye (GEOY): $0.58

Consensus estimate provided by Bloomberg.

