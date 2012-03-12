Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, March 12, 2012

Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images
Monday kicks off another busy week with market moving announcements primarily overseas. Major releases are scheduled for Germany, Japan, and Denmark.Here’s what you need to know.
- Japan starts things off at 7:50 p.m. EST on Sunday evening with a reading of January machinery orders. Economists predict orders will increase 2.3 per cent from last month.
- At 12:01 a.m. EST on Monday morning, employment confidence in the United Kingdom wil be released. The Lloyds Employment Confidence last registered at -73. There is no consensus ahead of the release.
- Japanese consumer confidence follows at 1:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for a 50 basis point increase in February, to 40.5.
- Announcements go quiet until a reading of German whole sale prices at 3:00 a.m. EST. Prices are seen increasing 1.0 per cent in February, slightly slower than the 1.2 per cent gain one month earlier.
- Danish consumer prices follow at 4:00 a.m. EST. Economists polled by Bloomberg project a month-on-month increase of 1.2 per cent in February.
- At 5:00 a.m. EST a final reading of fourth quarter Italian GDP will be released. Economists expect the closely watched metric will remain unchanged from earlier estimates of a 0.5 per cent contraction.
- Portuguese consumer prices follow at 6:00 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to show a 0.2 per cent increase in February.
- Attention shifts to North America at 12:30 p.m. EST when the Bank of Canada’s Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem will speak in Sao Paulo.
- Closing out the day at 2:00 p.m. is a report out of the U.S. Treasury Department on monthly outlays. Expectations for the February reading are for the country to run a $229.0 billion deficit.
Below, the major earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
Urban Outfitters (URBN): $0.29
Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE): -$0.17
GeoEye (GEOY): $0.58
Consensus estimate provided by Bloomberg.
