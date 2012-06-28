Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, June 28

Americans living in Georgia attend a jobs fair. A key reading of initial jobless claims will be released tomorrow.

Thursday is jobs day in the U.S., but key unemployment readings in Europe will likely dominate morning headlines.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts things off at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening with June manufacturing PMI. There is no consensus for the report, which last registered at 50.7.

Announcements stay in Japan at 7:50, when the country releases May retail sales. Economists forecast a 0.2 per cent sequential rise during the month.

Australian new home sales follow at 9:00 p.m.

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, when U.K. home prices will be released. Projections are for a 0.1 per cent rise in June.

Danish unemployment hits at 3:00 a.m., with forecasts for the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 4.4 per cent.

German unemployment will be released at 3:55, with consensus for no change at 6.7 per cent in June.

The final reading of U.K. GDP follows at 4:00 a.m. Economists believe an earlier reading showing a 0.3 per cent contraction will be maintained.

Eurozone June consumer confidence hits at 5:00 a.m. A previous reading of -19.6 is expected to hold.

Also at 5:00 a.m., Italian CPI will be announced. Preliminary June figures are forecast to show no increase in inflation month-on-month.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the initial jobless claims and final first quarter GDP reports. Economists forecast claims fell slightly to 385,000 week-on-week. The third reading of GDP is projected to show the economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.9 per cent.

Closing out the day at 11:00 a.m. is the June manufacturing survey out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. The business activity index is forecast to decline five points to 4.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Family Dollar Stores (FDO): $1.07

NIKE (NKE): $1.37

TIBCO Software (TIBX): $0.23

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

