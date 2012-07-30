Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, July 30

Construction cranes cling to the new central headquarters of the ECB in Frankfurt. A series of euro-area announcements are expected to dominate headlines on Monday.

Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Euro-area economic announcements will drive headlines throughout the morning, including new figures on the health of the Spanish economy.Here’s what you need to know.



The U.K. starts the night off with the Lloyds Business Barometer, a reading of business conditions in the country. The report, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, last read at -12.

Japanese industrial production follows at 7:50 p.m., with expectations for a 1.5 per cent sequential gain in June.

Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning with Spanish GDP. Economists forecast a 0.4 per cent sequential decline.

Swedish GDP follows at 3:30 a.m. There is no consensus for the second quarter report.

U.K. net consumer credit and mortgage approvals hit at 4:30 a.m. Expectations are for credit to expand by £400 million in June, while mortgage approvals come in at 48,000 during the month.

Eurozone consumer confidence follows at 5:00 a.m., with forecasts the final June reading to hold at -21.6.

Portuguese consumer confidence is also scheduled at 5:00 a.m., but there is no consensus for the report. Meanwhile, industrial production figures are expected at 6:00 a.m.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:30 a.m. with the Dallas Fed manufacturing report. Consensus is for the key business activity index to drop to 2.5 in July from 5.8 a month earlier.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

CIT Group (CIT): -$0.46

Franklin Resources (BEN): $2.05

Cirrus Logic (CRUS): $0.21

Eastman Chemical (EMN): $1.30

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ): $0.32

Masco (MAS): $0.11

Hologic (HOLX): $0.34

Anadarko Petroleum (APC): $0.77

Flowserve (FLS): $1.91

Dendreon (DNDN): -$0.58

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

SEE ALSO: This Is What The World Will Look Like For The Rest Of The Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.