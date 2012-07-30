Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Monday, July 30

Photo: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images
Euro-area economic announcements will drive headlines throughout the morning, including new figures on the health of the Spanish economy.Here’s what you need to know.
- The U.K. starts the night off with the Lloyds Business Barometer, a reading of business conditions in the country. The report, scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, last read at -12.
- Japanese industrial production follows at 7:50 p.m., with expectations for a 1.5 per cent sequential gain in June.
- Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning with Spanish GDP. Economists forecast a 0.4 per cent sequential decline.
- Swedish GDP follows at 3:30 a.m. There is no consensus for the second quarter report.
- U.K. net consumer credit and mortgage approvals hit at 4:30 a.m. Expectations are for credit to expand by £400 million in June, while mortgage approvals come in at 48,000 during the month.
- Eurozone consumer confidence follows at 5:00 a.m., with forecasts the final June reading to hold at -21.6.
- Portuguese consumer confidence is also scheduled at 5:00 a.m., but there is no consensus for the report. Meanwhile, industrial production figures are expected at 6:00 a.m.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:30 a.m. with the Dallas Fed manufacturing report. Consensus is for the key business activity index to drop to 2.5 in July from 5.8 a month earlier.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
CIT Group (CIT): -$0.46
Franklin Resources (BEN): $2.05
Cirrus Logic (CRUS): $0.21
Eastman Chemical (EMN): $1.30
Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ): $0.32
Masco (MAS): $0.11
Hologic (HOLX): $0.34
Anadarko Petroleum (APC): $0.77
Flowserve (FLS): $1.91
Dendreon (DNDN): -$0.58
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
