Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Thursday, July 26

Thursday is jobs day in the U.S., but earnings will remain in focus as giants including Exxon, Sprint, 3M, Starbucks, and Facebook report.Here’s what you need to know.
- South Korea starts the night off with a reading of second quarter GDP at 7:00 p.m. Economists forecast the economy expanded 0.5 per cent sequentially.
- Announcements go quiet until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning with Singapore industrial production, which is seen contracting 0.8 per cent in June.
- German consumer confidence follows at 2:00 a.m. Consensus is for no change in the August report, remaining at 5.8.
- Swedish consumer and manufacturing confidence hits at 3:15 a.m. Expectations are for declines in both readings, with consumer sentiment down to 2.5 in July as business confidence drops to -5.
- Swedish unemployment is scheduled for 3:30 a.m., with projections for an 80 basis point jump to 8.9 per cent in June.
- The Philippines’ central bank will announce any changes to its benchmark interest rate at 4 a.m. Economists project no change in the key figure, remaining at 4 per cent.
- Also at 4:00 a.m.: Italian retail sales, which are expected to decline 0.3 per cent sequentially in May.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the durable goods and initial unemployment claims reports. Orders are seen 0.3 per cent higher in June, while jobless claims drop 6,000 to 380,000.
- U.S. pending home sales follow at 10 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.3 per cent sequential increase in June.
- Closing out the day at 11 a.m. is a reading of manufacturing activity from the Kansas City Federal Reserve. The key business conditions index is expected to improve 1 to 4 in July.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
United Technologies (UTX): $1.42
National Oilwell Varco (NOV): $1.40
Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS): $0.82
Boston Scientific (BSX): $0.10
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (HOT): $0.62
Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN): $0.33
Moody’s (MCO): $0.71
Colgate-Palmolive (CL): $1.34
Dow Chemical (DOW): $0.64
L-3 Communications Holdings (LLL): $1.99
Kimberly-Clark (KMB): $1.28
Hershey (HSY): $0.61
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $1.95
Sprint Nextel (S): -$0.41
Raytheon (RTN): $1.23
McGraw-Hill Cos (MHP): $0.76
McKesson Corp (MCK): $1.48
Gilead Sciences (GILD): $0.95
VeriSign (VRSN): $0.45
CA Inc (CA): $0.60
Amazon.com (AMZN): $0.03
Expedia (EXPE): $0.72
Starbucks (SBUX): $0.45
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL): $0.03
MetroPCS Communications (PCS): $0.22
Interpublic Group (IPG): $0.21
United Continental Holdings (UAL): $1.70
Steven Madden (SHOO): $0.63
3M (MMM): $1.65
Facebook (FB): $0.11
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
