Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Wednesday, July 25

Traders will be closely watching business and consumer confidence readings out of Germany and Italy early on Wednesday. In the U.S., a slew of earnings announcements will dominate headlines.Here’s what you need to know.



Japan starts the night off with its merchandise trade balance at 7:50 p.m. Economists forecast the June trade deficit narrowed to -¥140.0 billion from -¥907.3 billion a month earlier.

Australia’s Conference Board Leading Index hits at 8:00 p.m. There is no consensus for the report.

Announcements go quiet until 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning with a survey of French business conditions.

Austrian industrial production follows at 3:10 a.m. There is no consensus for the May report.

Thailand’s central bank will announce any changes to its benchmark interest rate at 3:30 a.m. Economists project no change in the key figure, remaining at 3 per cent.

German business conditions hit at 4:00 a.m. Projections are for the IFO composite index to decline 80 basis points to 104.5 in July. Both current conditions and expectations are expected to weaken.

Also at 4:00 a.m.: Italian consumer confidence. The July reading is expected to decline marginally to 85.0.

U.K. GDP follows at 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for the British economy to contract 0.2 per cent in the second quarter, following a 0.3 per cent fall in the first three months of the year.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 10:00 a.m. with new home sales. Sales are projected to improve 0.4 per cent sequentially in June to an annualized pace of 371,000 units.

Closing out the day at 12 p.m. is a reading of the French labour market. The number of job seekers is forecast to increase by 17,500 to 2.94 million.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Wyndham Worldwide (WYN): $0.84

IAC (IACI): $0.70

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY): $0.76

RadioShack (RSH): $0.05

Hess (HES): $1.39

Corning (GLW): $0.31

WellPoint (WLP): $2.08

Ford Motor (F): $0.29

Motorola Solutions (MSI): $0.69

PepsiCo (PEP): $1.10

NASDAQ OMX (NDAQ): $0.60

Caterpillar (CAT): $2.29

Boeing (BA): $1.12

Southern Co (SO): $0.68

ConocoPhillips (COP): $1.27

Visa (V): $1.45

Zynga (ZNGA): $0.06

Owens-Illinois (OI): $0.76

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): $0.60

KBR (KBR): $0.57

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): $1.77

Whole Foods Market (WFM): $0.61

Lorillard (LO): $2.32

JetBlue Airways (JBLU): $0.16

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): $0.49

US Airways Group (LCC): $1.55

Delta Air Lines (DAL): $0.68

Level 3 Communications (LVLT): -$0.23

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN): $0.41

AOL (AOL): $0.20

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

