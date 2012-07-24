Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, July 24

Photo: Flickr / H is for Home

Economic announcements pick back up on Tuesday, with a series of preliminary PMI readings across the globe. Earnings are also in focus, as giants like Apple, UPS, Lockheed Martin, and AT&T report quarterly results.Here’s what you need to know.



China starts the night off with the Conference Board’s June Leading Index. There is no consensus for the report.

10:30 p.m. PMI: China (HSBC Flash)

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning with Finnish unemployment.

French business confidence follows at 2:45 a.m., with expectations for no change in the July report. If that holds, the index would remain at 92.

3:00 a.m. PMI: France (Flash) — Estimate for 45.5

3:30 a.m. PMI: Germany (Flash) — Estimate for 45.1

4:00 a.m. PMI: Eurozone (Flash) — Estimate for 45.2

Hong Kong’s June trade balance hits at 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for exports to increase 1.8 per cent from the year-ago period, as imports rise 1.5 per cent.

Attention shifts to North America at 8:30 a.m. with retail sales. Sales are projected to improve 0.5 per cent sequentially in May.

9:00 a.m. PMI: U.S. (Markit Flash) — Estimate for 52.0

The Richmond Fed’s manufacturing report follows at 10:00 a.m. July’s key business conditions index is expected to improve two points to -1.

Also at 10:00 a.m.: U.S. home prices. Economists forecast prices increased 0.4 per cent month-on-month in May.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

AK Steel Holding (AKS): $0.05

Lennox International (LII): $0.96

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): $0.73

EI du Pont de Nemours (DD): $1.46

Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.91

Ryder System (R): $0.93

Simon Property Group (SPG): $1.81

Lexmark International (LXK): $0.93

Whirlpool (WHR): $1.69

Altria Group (MO): $0.57

Under Armour (UA): $0.05

United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.17

AT&T (T): $0.63

Netflix (NFLX): $0.05

Panera Bread (PNRA): $1.43

Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.16

Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.53

TripAdvisor (TRIP): $0.42

Tempur-Pedic International (TPX): $0.38

Illumina (ILMN): $0.36

Apple (AAPL): $10.40

Broadcom (BRCM): $0.67

Aflac (AFL): $1.61

Spirit Airlines (SAVE): $0.47

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD): $0.68

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

