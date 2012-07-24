Here Are The Big Market Moving Events For Tuesday, July 24

Photo: Flickr / H is for Home
Economic announcements pick back up on Tuesday, with a series of preliminary PMI readings across the globe. Earnings are also in focus, as giants like Apple, UPS, Lockheed Martin, and AT&T report quarterly results.Here’s what you need to know.
- China starts the night off with the Conference Board’s June Leading Index. There is no consensus for the report.
- 10:30 p.m. PMI: China (HSBC Flash)
- Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning with Finnish unemployment.
- French business confidence follows at 2:45 a.m., with expectations for no change in the July report. If that holds, the index would remain at 92.
- 3:00 a.m. PMI: France (Flash) — Estimate for 45.5
- 3:30 a.m. PMI: Germany (Flash) — Estimate for 45.1
- 4:00 a.m. PMI: Eurozone (Flash) — Estimate for 45.2
- Hong Kong’s June trade balance hits at 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for exports to increase 1.8 per cent from the year-ago period, as imports rise 1.5 per cent.
- Attention shifts to North America at 8:30 a.m. with retail sales. Sales are projected to improve 0.5 per cent sequentially in May.
- 9:00 a.m. PMI: U.S. (Markit Flash) — Estimate for 52.0
- The Richmond Fed’s manufacturing report follows at 10:00 a.m. July’s key business conditions index is expected to improve two points to -1.
- Also at 10:00 a.m.: U.S. home prices. Economists forecast prices increased 0.4 per cent month-on-month in May.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
AK Steel Holding (AKS): $0.05
Lennox International (LII): $0.96
Six Flags Entertainment (SIX): $0.73
EI du Pont de Nemours (DD): $1.46
Lockheed Martin (LMT): $1.91
Ryder System (R): $0.93
Simon Property Group (SPG): $1.81
Lexmark International (LXK): $0.93
Whirlpool (WHR): $1.69
Altria Group (MO): $0.57
Under Armour (UA): $0.05
United Parcel Service (UPS): $1.17
AT&T (T): $0.63
Netflix (NFLX): $0.05
Panera Bread (PNRA): $1.43
Juniper Networks (JNPR): $0.16
Norfolk Southern (NSC): $1.53
TripAdvisor (TRIP): $0.42
Tempur-Pedic International (TPX): $0.38
Illumina (ILMN): $0.36
Apple (AAPL): $10.40
Broadcom (BRCM): $0.67
Aflac (AFL): $1.61
Spirit Airlines (SAVE): $0.47
Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD): $0.68
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
