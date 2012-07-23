Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Monday, July 23

A general view of the Taipei 101 tower before the lights are switched off for Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan. A reading of the state’s jobless rate is expected on Sunday evening.

Economic announcements are light in the Americas on Monday. Earnings announcements from Halliburton and McDonald’s will likely dominate morning headlines.Here’s what you need to know.



Taiwan starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening with June’s unemployment report. Economists forecast a 5 basis point increase to 4.3 per cent.

Australian PPI follows at 9:30 p.m. with expectations for 0.3 per cent sequential increase in the second quarter.

Announcements go quiet until 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning with Danish consumer confidence. Consumer sentiment is expected to decline 40 basis points to -3 in July.

Spanish mortgage figures are also scheduled for 3:00 a.m. There is no consensus for the May report.

Taiwan industrial production hits at 4:00 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.5 per cent year-on-year increase in June.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with the Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index. There is no consensus for the June report.

Eurozone consumer confidence follows at 10:00 a.m. The final June reading is forecast to remain in line with a preliminary reading at -20.

Closing out the day at 11:30 a.m. is a benchmark interest rate announcement from the Bank of Israel.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Halliburton (HAL): $0.75

Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE): $0.73

Eaton (ETN): $1.09

Hasbro (HAS): $0.24

McDonald’s (MCD): $1.38

Texas Instruments (TXN): $0.34

VMware (VMW): $0.66

CoreLogic (CLGX): $0.37

Steel Dynamics (STLD): $0.20

