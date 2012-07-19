Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, July 19

Eric Platt
Hong Kong China Asia Red LightSunlight catches smoke from incense burning inside the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong. A reading of the country’s unemployment rate is expected on Thursday.

Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Thursday is jobs day in the U.S., with economists forecasting a move higher after last week’s print. Earnings season also continues, with announcements from Google, Verizon, Morgan Stanley, and Microsoft.Here’s what you need to know.

  • Australia starts things off at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening with a business confidence.
  • Announcements go quiet until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning with Japan’s all activity index. Economists forecast the index fell 30 basis points in May.
  • Switzerland’s trade balance follows at 2:00 a.m., with expectations for exports to fall 1.5 per cent sequentially in June.
  • Dutch consumer confidence hits at 3:30 a.m. There is no consensus for the report.
  • Italian industrial orders for May will be announced at 4:00 a.m. Projections are for a 1.7 per cent sequential improvement.
  • Hong Kong unemployment follows at 4:30 a.m., with expectations for the jobless rate to tick 10 basis points higher in June to 3.3 per cent.
  • U.K. retail sales are also scheduled for 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.4 per cent gain in June from May, when excluding fuel sales. At that pace, it would represent a 2.6 per cent year-on-year improvement.
  • Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with initial jobless claims. Claims are expected to increase from last week’s unexpected drop, returning to 364,000.
  • At 10:00 a.m., both the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing report and existing home sales will be reported. The Philly Fed is expected to remain negative, at -8, while home sales improve 1.5 per cent to an annual rate of 4.62 million.
  • Closing out the day at 10:30 a.m. is a meeting in Rome with the country’s Development Minister and UniCredit’s CEO.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX): $1.17
UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.19
KeyCorp (KEY): $0.18
Laboratory Corp of America (LH): $1.79
travellers Cos (TRV): $1.40
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX): $0.83
Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $2.12
Southwest Airlines (LUV): $0.32
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.35
Philip Morris International (PM): $1.35
VF Corp (VFC): $0.95
Morgan Stanley (MS): $0.38
Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.64
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $2.30
Capital One Financial (COF): $0.99
E*TRADE Financial (ETFC): $0.11
SanDisk (SNDK): $0.21
Google (GOOG): $10.09
NCR (NCR): $0.57
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.07
Microsoft (MSFT): $0.62
AutoNation (AN): $0.59
Blackstone Group (BX): $0.17
Safeway (SWY): $0.49

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

