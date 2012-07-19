Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, July 19

Sunlight catches smoke from incense burning inside the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong. A reading of the country’s unemployment rate is expected on Thursday.

Thursday is jobs day in the U.S., with economists forecasting a move higher after last week’s print. Earnings season also continues, with announcements from Google, Verizon, Morgan Stanley, and Microsoft.Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening with a business confidence.

Announcements go quiet until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning with Japan’s all activity index. Economists forecast the index fell 30 basis points in May.

Switzerland’s trade balance follows at 2:00 a.m., with expectations for exports to fall 1.5 per cent sequentially in June.

Dutch consumer confidence hits at 3:30 a.m. There is no consensus for the report.

Italian industrial orders for May will be announced at 4:00 a.m. Projections are for a 1.7 per cent sequential improvement.

Hong Kong unemployment follows at 4:30 a.m., with expectations for the jobless rate to tick 10 basis points higher in June to 3.3 per cent.

U.K. retail sales are also scheduled for 4:30 a.m. Consensus is for a 0.4 per cent gain in June from May, when excluding fuel sales. At that pace, it would represent a 2.6 per cent year-on-year improvement.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with initial jobless claims. Claims are expected to increase from last week’s unexpected drop, returning to 364,000.

At 10:00 a.m., both the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing report and existing home sales will be reported. The Philly Fed is expected to remain negative, at -8, while home sales improve 1.5 per cent to an annual rate of 4.62 million.

Closing out the day at 10:30 a.m. is a meeting in Rome with the country’s Development Minister and UniCredit’s CEO.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX): $1.17

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): $1.19

KeyCorp (KEY): $0.18

Laboratory Corp of America (LH): $1.79

travellers Cos (TRV): $1.40

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX): $0.83

Sherwin-Williams (SHW): $2.12

Southwest Airlines (LUV): $0.32

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): $0.35

Philip Morris International (PM): $1.35

VF Corp (VFC): $0.95

Morgan Stanley (MS): $0.38

Verizon Communications (VZ): $0.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): $2.30

Capital One Financial (COF): $0.99

E*TRADE Financial (ETFC): $0.11

SanDisk (SNDK): $0.21

Google (GOOG): $10.09

NCR (NCR): $0.57

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): $0.07

Microsoft (MSFT): $0.62

AutoNation (AN): $0.59

Blackstone Group (BX): $0.17

Safeway (SWY): $0.49

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

