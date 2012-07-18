Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, July 18

Swiss business confidence is scheduled for Wednesday.

Photo: AP Images

Earnings season continues to heat up on Wednesday, with reports out Bank of America, IBM, eBay and American Express. Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening with a reading of the Westpac leading index.

China’s June property report is expected at 9:30 p.m.

Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning with machine tool orders for June. There is no consensus for the report.

Bank of England Minutes are expected at 4:30 a.m.

U.K. unemployment is also scheduled for 4:30 a.m. The ILO jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 8.2 per cent in May.

Switzerland’s July Zew survey is expected at 5 a.m.

European construction output also hits at 5 a.m. There is no consensus for the May report, which follows a 2.7 per cent contraction a month earlier.

Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with housing starts and building permits. Starts are expected to accelerate 5.2 per cent to a pace of 745,000 in June, while building permits slow 2.4 per cent to a 765,000 pace.

Closing out the day at 2 p.m. is the Fed’s Beige Book.

Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.

US Bancorp (USB): $0.70

Honeywell International (HON): $1.11

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.52

BlackRock (BLK): $3.05

Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.75

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.21

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.51

Bank of America (BAC): $0.15

QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.86

Stryker Corp (SYK): $0.99

American Express (AXP): $1.09

eBay (EBAY): $0.55

International Business Machines (IBM): $3.43

Yum! Brands (YUM): $0.70

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.48

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.22

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

