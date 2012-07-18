Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Wednesday, July 18

Photo: AP Images
Earnings season continues to heat up on Wednesday, with reports out Bank of America, IBM, eBay and American Express. Here’s what you need to know.
- Australia starts things off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening with a reading of the Westpac leading index.
- China’s June property report is expected at 9:30 p.m.
- Announcements go quiet until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning with machine tool orders for June. There is no consensus for the report.
- Bank of England Minutes are expected at 4:30 a.m.
- U.K. unemployment is also scheduled for 4:30 a.m. The ILO jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 8.2 per cent in May.
- Switzerland’s July Zew survey is expected at 5 a.m.
- European construction output also hits at 5 a.m. There is no consensus for the May report, which follows a 2.7 per cent contraction a month earlier.
- Attention shifts to the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. with housing starts and building permits. Starts are expected to accelerate 5.2 per cent to a pace of 745,000 in June, while building permits slow 2.4 per cent to a 765,000 pace.
- Closing out the day at 2 p.m. is the Fed’s Beige Book.
Below, the key earnings announcements scheduled for the day.
US Bancorp (USB): $0.70
Honeywell International (HON): $1.11
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): $1.52
BlackRock (BLK): $3.05
Northern Trust (NTRS): $0.75
Abbott Laboratories (ABT): $1.21
Bank of New York Mellon (BK): $0.51
Bank of America (BAC): $0.15
QUALCOMM (QCOM): $0.86
Stryker Corp (SYK): $0.99
American Express (AXP): $1.09
eBay (EBAY): $0.55
International Business Machines (IBM): $3.43
Yum! Brands (YUM): $0.70
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners (KMP): $0.48
PNC Financial Services Group (PNC): $1.22
Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.
